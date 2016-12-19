IPL release Holder, Taylor.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India released a list of 140 cricketers, including 44 overseas players, who have been retained by their respective franchises for the upcoming season of the India Premier League.

Among the overseas Players released were West Indian Test and ODI Captain, Jason Holder, and former West Indian Fast Bowler Jerome Taylor.

The following West Indians were retained by their franchises:

C Brathwaite, S Badree, D Bravo, C Gayle, S Narine, K Pollard, A Russel, D Smith, L Simmons.

