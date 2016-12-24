Becca backs Adams to succeed

Tony Becca has unsurprisingly come out strongly in favour of Jimmy Adams' appointment as Technical Director:

Adams is a good man, he was a good cricketer, and one who played with some good and great cricketers. He is bright, he was a student of the game before, during, and after his playing days, he broadened his knowledge of the game as coach of Jamaica and of country club Kent, and most important of all, he possesses a passion second to none for the development of the game.

In the editorial in the Jamaica Gleaner And Now, A New Technical Director Becca also cannot resist a thinly veiled parting shot at the outgoing Phil Simmons:

Simmons was and is a good coach, and his only mistake was that he mixed up the job as coach and that of a selector, or as the selector, and a very talkative one at that.

