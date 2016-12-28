Dottin has multiple cheekbone fractures

Following scans, it has been confirmed that Deandra Dottin, Brisbane Heat’s West Indian star, has sustained multiple fractures to her cheekbone after an on-field collision with teammate Laura Harris in the Women’s Big Bash League match against Melbourne Stars on Tuesday (December 27).

Dottin and Harris, both rushing to save a boundary without looking at the other, collided at the Allan Border Field. Dottin, who lay on the ground writhing in pain, was stretchered off the field and taken to hospital with suspected concussion.

The incident took place with the Stars on 72 for no loss in the 11th over of their chase of Heat’s 129 for 5, when Meg Lanning lofted Haidee Birkett, the medium pacer, over midwicket. The ball landed between Dottin and Harris just inside the rope before rolling across even as the two clashed. Both players fell heavily, Harris appearing to hit the picket fencing, while Dottin landed on a team kitbag just in front of the fence.

