DWAYNE BRAVO RULED OUT OF BBL|06

Melbourne Renegades have been dealt a massive blow with allrounder Dwayne Bravo ruled out of the remainder of the KFC Big Bash League season with a hamstring injury.

Bravo underwent scans this morning after injuring his hamstring during the Renegades’ loss to the Scorchers at Etihad Stadium on Thursday night, with the tests revealing a serious injury that will require surgery and a prolonged stint on the sidelines.

The West Indian allrounder was stationed on the boundary during the Scorchers’ innings when he made a desperate dive to cut off a shot from Michael Klinger.

The 33-year-old immediately reached for his hamstring after the incident before being treated and escorted from the ground on a Medicab.

“Unfortunately my Big Bash season is over which is very disappointing,” Bravo said on Friday.

1 comments