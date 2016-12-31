Experienced players to boost TT in Super50

A NUMBER of experienced players are expected to boost the quality of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team, ahead of the 2017 Regional Super50 tournament, which will be staged jointly in Antigua and Barbados from January 24 to February 18.

The Red Force, winners at home in 2015 and 2016, will be involved in Group A, alongside the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under-19s and England county team Kent Spitfires.

Group B will feature the Guyana Jaguars, Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions, CCC (Combined Campuses and Colleges) Marooners and ICC Americas.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Red Force coach Augustine “Gus” Logie, commented, “many of our experienced players have indicated their willingness to take part. So we welcome all those experienced players to the set-up.

