Smith retires from One-Days

Former Windies batsman Dwayne Smith will retire from domestic one-day cricket ahead of this month’s Regional Super50.

The 33-year-old said he was no longer a part of the selectors plans and though he was hurt by not being able to finish his career at home in this year’s 50-overs tournament, he had little choice but to call it quits.

Barbados and Antigua will host the 2017 Super50 from January 24 to February 18.

0 comments