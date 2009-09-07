T20s have made the difference, says batting star Smith

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Twenty20 batting star Dwayne Smith has hailed the emergence of the game’s shortest version, saying it had provided opportunities for those players without extended careers at international level.

The 33-year-old Barbadian played only 10 Tests and 105 One-Day Internationals, but transformed himself into a much sought-after batsman on the global T20 circuit, where he has become a fixture in many of the domestic leagues.

Smith joined an elite group in 2004 when he stroked a hundred on Test debut against South Africa in Durban, but then failed to record a single half-century in his next 12 innings and was dropped.

