WICB Regional Super50 tournament Foo returns for Guyana Jaguars

The National cricket selectors yesterday released a 14-man Guyana Jaguars squad for the 2017 WICB

Regional Super50 tournament, which runs from Tuesday, January 24 to Saturday, February 18 in Barbados and Antigua.

Leon Johnson leads a team which has no major surprises as 26-year-old Jonathon Foo, who played three Regional 50-over games for Guyana in 2011, returns to WICB Regional Cricket after enjoying success with the bat in both the eight-team GCB 50-over and three-day Franchise League in Guyana.

There is some confusion over the selection of Montserrat-born Guyana and West Indies ‘A’ pacer Ronsford Beaton as Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), Vernon Springer, told Antigua’s Daily Observer that Beaton was one of the ‘overseas’ players expected to join the Leewards franchise ahead of a preparatory camp at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground starting tomorrow.

