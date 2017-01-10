WICB will depend on own investigation

Yesterday, the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations issued a report which strongly suggests that overseas players decline to participate in the 2017 Pakistan Super League Final due to concerns over player safety.

In the report, FICA has warned that the risk level in Pakistan remains “at an extremely elevated state” and that “an acceptable level of participant security and safety cannot be expected or guaranteed.”

Organisers have already announced that the final will be played in Lahore on March 7, as planned, whether overseas players take part or not. If they decline to travel, they will be replaced by players from Pakistan. All earlier games in the tournament will be played in the UAE.

But the FICA report would appear to reduce the chances of overseas players participating. While FICA does not have the power to prevent players travelling, its report, circulated to players, their agents and player associations around the world, might influence some national boards and domestic teams to decline to issue No Objection Certificates to their players. FICA has also warned players to “check their insurance coverage” with the suggestion being that it could be invalidated by travelling to Pakistan.

