Darren Sammy to participate in Hong Kong T20 Blitz

After roping in two marquee players - Kumar Sangakkara and Shahid Afridi - there's now a Caribbean flavour to the Hong Kong Twenty20 Blitz with Darren Sammy being the latest high-profile player who will take part in the T20 tournament.

Sammy, the two-time World T20 winning captain, will ply his trade for Hung Hom JD Jaguars, who also announced culinary innovators Bueno Insta Pizza Private Limited as a team sponsor.

Speaking about their latest signing, team coach Afzaal Haider said: "Darren Sammy is a stalwart of the game. His celebrations with the pacifier and champion dances have won him countless fans across the globe. More than that, he is a very astute cricketer, who can contribute with the bat, ball and strategies."

1 comments