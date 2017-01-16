Two West Indian Women nominated for ESPNcricinfo Awards.

Deandra Dottin, batting and bowling, and Hayley Matthews for batting have been nominated for the ESPNcricinfo performance of the year(2016).

The ESPNcricinfo Awards recognise the best individual batting and bowling performances in cricket over the calendar year. They are voted on by an independent jury of former cricketers, commentators, and ESPNcricinfo's senior writers.

The complete lists for batting and bowling can be found here.

0 comments