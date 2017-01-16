Samuels, Cooper named in Leeward Islands Super50 squad

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, Jan 15, CMC – Test star Marlon Samuels headlines a 14-man Leeward Islands Hurricanes squad announced on Sunday for this month’s Regional Super50 in Antigua and Barbados.

The veteran right-hander, who has not turned out in the tournament in three seasons, will be joined by the Trinidad and Tobago pair of Kevon Cooper and Akeal Hosein for the January 24 to February 18 campaign.

Test fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has also been named in the unit which will be led by out-of-favour Test left-hander Kieran Powell, with West Indies A all-rounder, Rahkeem Cornwall as his deputy.

