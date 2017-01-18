Windies players were offered big bucks to play in Pakistan

West Indies players were offered a one hundred percent increase in their salary to tour Pakistan by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for two T20 international in Lahore, but Cricket West Indies (CWI) decided that player’s safety was of paramount concern.

The PCB trying to get international cricket back in Pakistan after being banned after the attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2010, had asked Cricket West Indies (CWI) to tour for two games in March.

However, CWI decided against allowing the team to tour Pakistan because of safety concerns after the Federation of International Cricket Associations (FICA) sent out a release warning players against travelling to the country.

Guardian Media understands that the players were each being offered US$10,000 for the two matches, which represents an increase of 100 percent on their normal T20 match fee of US$2,500. A source close to the situation told Guardian Media that, “The players were being offered US$10,000 to tour for just the two games but at this time the security situation has to be taken very seriously into consideration.”

