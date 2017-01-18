Brathwaite returns for Super50

Big hitter Carlos Brathwaite will be returning to the Caribbean for Barbados' opening one day match against Guyana to honour his commitment to his national side. Brathwaite is in Australia playing for the Sydney Thunder as a replacement for the injured Andre Russell. The Thunder play thier final regular season match on Wednesday, and Brathwaite has announced that he will leave for Barbados on on Thursday morning. If the Thunder beat Adelaide, they could still qualify for the Big Bash finals and would be without him.

During his stint Down Under, the Bajan allrounder has become popular with his teammates, with one of them commenting "unlike other West Indians, he’s a really cool guy".

