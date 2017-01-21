Structure key to return of winning culture, says Adams

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Newly appointed director of cricket Jimmy Adams says one of the major items on his agenda is creating a structure that can lead to the establishing of a new winning culture in West Indies cricket.

The former Windies Test captain, who took up the post this month, said while the success of the international teams was important, a proper developmental structure would ensure the sustainability of that success.

“I think ultimately, we all want success; we want first, team success,” Adams told

“I would back that up and say we want a structure that guarantees a certain standard of cricket even if you’re not winning every day, but you know that with what we have from grassroots through youth cricket through the first-class structure, you know that the standard will be within a certain range.

“I think, in terms of sustainability, that becomes critical. We want to see the first team — men’s and women — winning. I think that goes without saying but I would also like to underpin that with a structure that would guarantee a certain standard of cricket going forward.”

While West Indies have excelled in the game’s shortest version, they have slumped badly in the Test and one-day formats with performances which have left them in the nether regions of the international rankings.

