ATTENTION ON ANTIGUA AND BARBADOS FOR REGIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL CRICKET

St JOHN’S, Antigua – The islands of Antigua and Barbuda and Barbados will become the centre of attention over the next six weeks as they get ready to host the Regional Super50 and the three One-Day-Internationals (ODI) – West Indies vs England. This all from January 25 to March 9.



Both islands will co-host both tournaments. The final of the Super50 is set for Antigua, while the final ODI will be in Barbados. What is spectacular about Antigua and Barbuda is the official re-opening of the refurbished Coolidge Cricket Ground (Sticky Wicket) which will be one of the main venues for the Super50 along with the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Meanwhile in Barbados Windward Cricket Club, 3Ws Oval and Kensington Oval are the three venues. Day/Night matches will be at Coolidge and Kensington respectively.



Live and delayed television coverage will be on ESPN for the day/night matches at Coolidge, and radio coverage in Antigua and Barbados.



Outgoing WICB CEO, Michael Muirhead, says “the deal for the acquisition of the facility at Coolidge, between the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the WICB, will, over a phased period see improvements and add-ons to accommodate the full-service headquarters of West Indies Cricket.”



Upcoming events at Coolidge will include:

Townhall Meeting with the WICB President, Tuesday, January 24 at 6pm

Super50 preliminary day/night matches starting January 25

Super50 semi-finals – February 15 & 16

Super50 final – February 18



All scores and updates for the tournaments will be on www.windiescricket.com

