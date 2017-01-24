Anti-doping tribunal's verdict on Russell expected on January 31

The anti-doping tribunal hearing West Indies allrounder Andre Russell's case is set to deliver its verdict on January 31. The independent tribunal is looking into whether he breached the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA) code by being negligent about filing his whereabouts three times between January and July 2015. If found guilty, Russell faces the danger of being banned for two years. According to the WADA code, if an athlete misses three tests in a 12-month period, it amounts to a failed dope test.

