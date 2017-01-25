Regional Super50 Day 1.

Combined Campuses and Colleges vs Jamaica

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners raised the curtain on the 2017 Regional Super50 in style when they stunned Jamaica Scorpions by 75 runs in the opening game here yesterday.

Fired by teenaged opener Amir Jangoo’s measured 64, Marooners raised a modest 214 for eight off their 50 overs at 3Ws Oval.

However, Scorpions were then undermined by off-spinner Mark Deyal (3-22) and fast bowler Keon Harding (3-30) who claimed three wickets apiece, as they tumbled to a disappointing 140 all out off 35 overs.

Only Brandon King, with a top score of 48, showed any enterprise as Scorpions failed to mount any meaningful partnerships and lost wickets steadily.

Barbados vs Guyana

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Test opener Kraigg Brathwaite stroked a maiden regional one-day hundred as Barbados Pride opened their Super50 campaign with a 145-run clobbering of Guyana Jaguars at Kensington Oval here Tuesday.

The unflappable right-hander carved out a patient 101, an innings that was the foundation of Pride’s 302 for seven – their highest-ever 50-overs total at the venue.

In contrast, left-hander Jonathan Carter smashed a stroke-filled 75 off 63 deliveries while captain Jason Holder, with 31 off 21 balls and Ashley Nurse, with 28 off 15 balls, chipped in with cameos down the order.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul (2-56) and leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo (2-65) claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, Jaguars never really recovered from a stuttering start and slumped to a miserable 157 all out off 32 overs.

