Regional Super50 Day 2.

Windward Islands vs West Indies Under 19

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (CMC) – Windward Islands Volcanoes survived a scare before posting a 21-run victory over West Indies Under-19s in their opening game of the Regional Super50 here yesterday.

Sent in at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Volcanoes were dismissed for 221 off 46.2 overs, with Sunil Ambris top-scoring with 54 and captain Liam Sebastien getting 31.

Guyana’s seamer Keemo Paul was outstanding, finishing with four for 31 while left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop picked up two for 34.

In reply, the Windies Under-19s were struggling on 34 for three before recovering through Guyana’s Bhaskar Yadram’s 52, while Kirstan Kallicharan struck 25 and Keemo Paul, 22.

read more at Guyana Chronicle

Leeward Islands vs Kent

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Leeward Islands Hurricanes defeated Kent Spitfires by seven wickets, in the day/night fourth game of the Regional Super50 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground here Wednesday.

windiescricket has the scorecard

0 comments