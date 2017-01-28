Chanderpaul joins Lancashire

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — West Indies great Shivnarine Chanderpaul is to return to Lancashire at the age of 42, the English county announced Friday.

The Manchester-based club have signed both Chanderpaul and South Africa wicket-keeper/batsman Dane Vilas in a bid to bolster their top order during the upcoming 2017 English season.

Only Brian Lara has scored more Test runs for the West Indies than Guyana star Chanderpaul who scored 11,867 runs and 30 centuries in 164 matches.

He has agreed a one-year contract, while 31-year-old Vilas has signed a two-year deal with Lancashire.

Sponsored LinksAustralian Stuart Law appointed Windies head coachSchoolboys dragged from vehicle, shot dead execution style

Both players have joined Lancashire as non-overseas players on 'Kolpak' contracts, a move which effectively ends Vilas's hopes of playing for South Africa again in the immediate future, with Chanderpaul having already retired from international duty.

read more at Jamaica Observer

1 comments