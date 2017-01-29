Super 50

Barbados vs ICC

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Barbados Pride effortlessly notched their second win of the Regional Super50 after spinners Ashley Nurse and Sulieman Benn combined to destroy ICC Americas and set up an eight-wicket victory here Saturday.

Off-spinner Nurse captured four for 26 and left-armer Benn claimed three for 20 as ICC Americas were bundled out for a paltry 103 off 34.2 overs at 3Ws Oval.

Bermudian opener Kamau Leverock top-scored with 21 but was the only batsman to pass 15 and just one of four in double figures.

Test opener Kraigg Brathwaite then extended his recent rich vein of form with an unbeaten 42 as Pride strolled to their target off 29 overs.

He faced 86 balls and counted four fours, putting on 49 for the first wicket with left-hander Anthony Alleyne who struck 27 from 34 balls with two fours and a six.

Guyana vs CCC

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – All-rounder Raymon Reifer stroked a fluent half-century as Guyana Jaguars arrested their losing slide by brushing aside the previously unbeaten Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners by eight wickets here yesterday.

Entering the day/night contest at Kensington Oval reeling from defeats in their opening two games, Jaguars found their rhythm to bundle out Marooners cheaply for 129 off 44.5 overs and then romp to their target in just 26.3 overs.They were propelled by left-hander Raymon Reifer who hit an attractive run-a-ball 67 and West Indies batsman Rajindra Chandrika who carved out an unbeaten 43.

Together, they put on a match-winning 117 for the second wicket as Jaguars turned the page on defeats to Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions and gathered their first points of Group B.

