Regional Super50 day 6

Trinidad &Tobago vs Kent

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, (CMC) – Reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force produced a limp performance as they slumped to a five-wicket defeat to Kent Spitfires in their second game of the Regional Super50 here yesterday.Sent in at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Red Force could only muster a 193 all out off 48.3 overs, with all-rounder Roshon Primus top-scoring with 60, opener Kyle Hope getting 43 and Nicholas Alexis, 28.

Seamer Ivan Thomas was the best bowler with four for 51 while left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum (2-33) and veteran pacer Darren Stevens (2-39) supported with two wickets apiece.

Leeward Islands vs Windadward Islands

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – A flamboyant career-best century from captain Kieran Powell and a devastating six-wicket haul from Test speedster Alzarri Joseph inspired Leeward Islands Hurricanes to a crushing 184-run victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes, as they racked up their third successive victory in the Regional Super50 here Sunday night.

Sent in at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Hurricanes amassed a tournament-high 333 for six off their 50 overs, also their second highest total in the history of the regional competition.

The left-hander Powell, in his first full season of regional cricket following a self-imposed break, pummelled a superb 135 off 137 balls, which included 10 fours and four sixes.

