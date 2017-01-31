Russells fate to be known today

After months of pondering, arguing and anxious waiting, West Indies cricketer Andre Russell will know whether he will face time on the sidelines over allegations he violated an anti-doping whereabouts clause.

In March 2016, Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) alleged that Russell failed to file his whereabouts, resulting in him missing three doping tests over a 12-month period between March and September 2015. Under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations, that equates to a failed test.

The verdict is to be handed down today at the Jamaica Conference Centre, and he faces the possibility of suspension up to two years if found guilty.

1 comments