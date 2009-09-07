Regional Super50 Day 8

Windward Islands vs Kent

An unbeaten 84-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Adam Ball and wicketkeeper Adam Rouse sealed a four-wicket win for Kent, after Calum Haggett (4-59) and Imran Qayyum (3-42) had restricted Windward Islands to 241 for 9.



Trinidad & Tobago vs West Indies Under19



Reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago crushed an out-of-sorts West Indies Under-19s by eight wickets in quick time here yesterday to win their second game and move into second spot in Group A of the Regional Super50.

Wounded by a defeat to Kent Spitfires last Sunday, Red Force routed the Under-19s for a meagre 58 off 31 overs and then galloped to their target off 10.2 overs at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.

They lie second on nine points, three behind leaders Leeward Islands Hurricanes who they meet in their next game at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Thursday.

