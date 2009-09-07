Sir Curtly Ambrose joins commentary panel as EESPN brings coverage of WICB Regional Super50
Wed, Feb 1, '17
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies Cricket legend, Sir Curtly Ambrose will be part of the commentary panel as ESPN brings exclusive coverage of the West Indies Cricket Board’s Regional Super50 Tournament.
Sir Curtly will be joined by another legend of the game, Jeff Dujon, the former West Indies wicket-keeper/batsman.
The other members of the panel offering expert analysis are: former West Indies opening batsman Daren Ganga, former West Indies fast bowler Tino Best, and journalist/broadcaster Barry Wilkinson.
“Sir Curtly is a great addition to the team that will bring expert analysis to the viewers on ESPN” said Nelecia Yeates, the WICB’s Commercial Manager. “He is a favorite with cricket lovers all over the world and we know he will share his vast knowledge of the game with our audience.”
She added: “ESPN continues to show its commitment to growth of the cricket in the West Indies. Together we want to make sure that a wide range of fans can see and enjoy the atmosphere of cricket in the region.”
Sir Curtly ranks as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game and is a member of the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame. He took 405 wickets in 98 Tests and another 225 in 176 One-Day Internationals in an outstanding international career which spanned 12 years.
ESPN’s coverage will be brought LIVE from the newly-renovated Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. It will begin on Thursday, February 2 with defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force taking on home team Leeward Islands Hurricanes and will feature nine matches including the semi-finals; on Wednesday, February 15 and Thursday, February 16; and the final on Saturday, February 18.
ESPN’s coverage will also be available on ESPN Play (www.espnplay.com) — ESPN’s multiscreen live and on-demand broadband service.
ESPN BROADCAST MATCH SCHEDULE
(all matches at Coolidge Cricket Ground; start at 1:30pm/12:30pm Jamaica Time)
Thursday, February 2
Leewards Hurricanes vs T&T Red Force
Saturday, February 4
Leewards Hurricanes vs Kent Spitfires
Monday, February 6
T&T Red Force vs Windwards Volcanoes
Wednesday, February 8
Leewards Hurricanes vs Windwards Volcanoes
Friday, February 10
Windwards Volcanoes vs Kent Spitfires
Sunday, February 12
Leewards Hurricanes vs T&T Red Force
FINAL FOUR
Semi-finals
Wednesday, February 15
Zone A winners vs Zone B runners-up
Thursday, February 16
Zone B winners vs Zone A runners-up
GRAND FINAL
Saturday, February 18
Semi-final 1 winners vs Semi-final 2 winners