Regional Super50 day 9

Jamaica vs ICCAmericas

CAVE HILL, Barbados, CMC – Jamaica Scorpions hauled themselves back into contention for a semi-final spot in the Regional Super50 after whipping winless ICC Americas by 67 runs, in a rain-hit contest here Wednesday.

In a game reduced to 46 overs per side because of rain, Scorpions overcame a shaky start to rally to 251 for five at 3Ws Oval with Johnson Campbell (66), Andre McCarthy (63) and Rovman Powell (52) all hitting half-centuries.

Left-arm spinner Saad bin Zafar was the best bowler with two for 35.

Set a revised target of 254, Bermudian opener Kamau Leverock struck a breezy top score of 75 but ICC Americas slumped from 130 for three in the 27th over, to 187 all out off 44.3 overs.

read more at windiescricket



Barbados vs Combined Colleges and Campuses

Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners received some harsh lessons tonight against Barbados Pride in Round 5 of their Regional Super50 Zone B Day/Night Championship match at Kensington Oval.

Batting first the Pride marched to an imposing 294 all out and then blew away the CCC Marooners for 94 to win the encounter by 200 runs. It was the Barbados Pride’s fourth victory on the trot and their most comprehensive of the tournament so far.

1 comments