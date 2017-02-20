West Indies Training Squad and WICB Presidents XI Squad

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel today announced the 15-man training squad for the upcoming ODI Series against England.

The Panel also announced the West Indies Cricket Board’s President’s XI 12-man squad to face England in a 50-over match.



The 15-man squad will have a camp in the build-up to the three-match rubber against the visitors. The squad will arrive in Antigua later this week and will work under the guidance of new Head Coach Stuart Law.



The WICB President’s XI will play against England on Monday, February 27 at Warner Park in St Kitts.





West Indies Training Squad

Jason Holder (Captain)

Devendra Bishoo

Carlos Brathwaite

Kraigg Brathwaite

Jonathan Carter

Miguel Cummins

Shane Dowrich

Shannon Gabriel

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed

Ashley Nurse

Kieran Powell

Rovman Powell



WICB President’s XI Squad

Jahmar Hamilton (Captain)

Sunil Ambris

Ronsford Beaton

Rahkeem Cornwall

Montcin Hodge

Kyle Hope

Damion Jacobs

Reynard Leveridge

Kyle Mayers

Andre McCarthy

Raymon Reifer

Kemar Roach



Schedule of Matches

Saturday, February 25: Vice Chancellor’s XI vs England – Warner Park

Monday, February 27: WICB President’s XI vs England – Warner Park

Friday, March 3: 2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Stadium

Sunday, March 5: 2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Stadium

