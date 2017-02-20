West Indies Training Squad and WICB Presidents XI Squad
Mon, Feb 20, '17
ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel today announced the 15-man training squad for the upcoming ODI Series against England.
The Panel also announced the West Indies Cricket Board’s President’s XI 12-man squad to face England in a 50-over match.
The 15-man squad will have a camp in the build-up to the three-match rubber against the visitors. The squad will arrive in Antigua later this week and will work under the guidance of new Head Coach Stuart Law.
The WICB President’s XI will play against England on Monday, February 27 at Warner Park in St Kitts.
West Indies Training Squad
Jason Holder (Captain)
Devendra Bishoo
Carlos Brathwaite
Kraigg Brathwaite
Jonathan Carter
Miguel Cummins
Shane Dowrich
Shannon Gabriel
Shai Hope
Alzarri Joseph
Evin Lewis
Jason Mohammed
Ashley Nurse
Kieran Powell
Rovman Powell
WICB President’s XI Squad
Jahmar Hamilton (Captain)
Sunil Ambris
Ronsford Beaton
Rahkeem Cornwall
Montcin Hodge
Kyle Hope
Damion Jacobs
Reynard Leveridge
Kyle Mayers
Andre McCarthy
Raymon Reifer
Kemar Roach
Schedule of Matches
Saturday, February 25: Vice Chancellor’s XI vs England – Warner Park
Monday, February 27: WICB President’s XI vs England – Warner Park
Friday, March 3: 2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Stadium
Sunday, March 5: 2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Stadium