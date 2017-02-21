Bravo, Pooran face WICB worries

Embattled West Indies batsman Darren Bravo was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) yesterday at the Indian Premier League 2017 auction in India but the left hander will now have to get clearance from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) to play.

Bravo was picked up for US$74,00 (TT$500,000) for the 2017 IPL but the batsman is currently under suspension from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) for his alleged offensive tweet against the WICB president Dave Cameron. He was sent home from the tour of Zimbabwe and since then has not been allowed to play for the Caribbean side or in regional cricket.

Bravo, 28, did not sign a retainer with the WICB but as an active player he still needs to apply to the WICB for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in order to play in the IPL. Even if Bravo decides to take the route of retiring from international cricket, he still needs an NOC from the WICB for two years after his date of resignation.

