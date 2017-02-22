Bonner, Holder fined, Kraigg Brathwaite reprimanded for breaching WICB Code of Conduct

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board has advised that Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder were fined, and Kraigg Brathwaite was reprimanded for separate breaches of the Code of Conduct during the Regional Super50 Tournament.



Bonner and Holder were fined 25 per cent of their match after admitting to the offences, but Brathwaite was given a reprimand following a hearing with the match referee.



Holder, the Barbados Pride captain, was reported for a Level 1 breach of the Code by the match officiating team of on-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Peter Nero, along with TV umpire Carl Tuckett and reserve umpire Patrick Gustard during the Grand Final which his side won by 59 runs over Jamaica Scorpions last Saturday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground here.



The lanky fast bowling all-rounder threw his hands in the air in a show of dissent at an umpire’s decision by action or verbal use, which contravenes paragraph 1.2 of the Code, following an unsuccessful lbw appeal in the 44th over of the Scorpions’ chase.





Bonner was also reported for breaching the same part of the Code, after he was reported by the match officiating crew of on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Carl Tuckett, along with reserve umpire Bernard Joseph during a Group A match between Leeward Islands Hurricanes and West Indies Under-19s on February 6 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.



When Bonner was adjudged caught behind in the fourth over of the innings, he delayed leaving the wicket while looking at the umpire. On walking past the umpire, the Hurricanes batsman queried the method of his dismissal and, when told, responded: “ You can’t see”.



Brathwaite too, was reprimanded for a show of dissent at an umpire’s decision by action or verbal use, after he was reported by on-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Danesh Ramdhanie, along with reserve umpire Ryan Willoughby during a Group B match between Barbados Pride and Combined Campuses & Colleges on February 11 at Kensington Oval.



The Pride opener showed dissent by an obvious delay in leaving the wicket, following his dismissal, caught behind, in the 29th over of the innings, and was given an official reprimand by Match Referee Mervyn Jones after a hearing.

WICB CODE OF CONDUCT – RANGE OF PENALTIES



Level of Offence

Players and Team Officials

Level 1

Official reprimand and/or fine of up to the equivalent of 50 per cent of player or team official’s match fee

Level 2

Fine of the equivalent of between 50 per cent of player or team official’s match fee up to their full match fee and/or a ban of 1 match and/or 2 one-day matches

Level 3

Ban of between 2 and 4 matches and/or between 4 and 8 one-day matches

Level 4

Ban of between 5 matches and/or 10 one-day matches and a life ban.

3 comments