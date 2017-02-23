Chief selector: Ambris did not merit walking into team

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Chief Selector Courtney Browne has sought to defend the controversial non-selection of Windward Islands Volcanoes stroke-maker Sunil Ambris who was overlooked for the upcoming three-match One-Day International series against England starting next month.

In response to swirling criticism over the decision to omit the prolific Ambris in favour of Test wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich, Browne told the popular Mid-Wicket Radio Show here Tuesday that while Ambris’s form was indeed welcomed, it did not merit him “walking into the international team”.

Browne argued that with West Indies having a packed One-Day schedule throughout the year, he expected Ambris to gain selection at some time in the future.

“I think one of the things we want to do as a panel, and we’ve said this time and time again, [is] that we want to see people backing up their seasons,” Browne said.

