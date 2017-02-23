WICB holding firm on fees

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) is holding firm on its policy of charging a ‘release fee’ in order to provide a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to Caribbean players participating in overseas Twenty20 tournaments.

WICB president Dave Cameron, speaking at a Town Hall meeting at Preysal Secondary in Couva last week, said the regional board is sticking to that policy going forward.

Last year the Board of Directors of WICB, took a policy decision on the issuance of NOCs, which was communicated to all ICC Full Members’ CEOs and presidents.

“The WICB will levy a charge for the granting of an NOC for West Indian cricketers seeking a release to participate in Leagues outside the jurisdiction of the West Indies. This will be an amount equivalent to 20 per cent of the player fee (as defined in the player contract) that is actually paid to the relevant player. All NOCs will be subject to West Indies international commitments and, in respect of centrally contracted players, official domestic cricket matches in the West Indies,” a WICB press release state last year.

The release fees came up as Cameron spoke about the finances of the Board and what the WICB is expected to get from ICC events over the next eight years.

Cameron said the ICC is expected to generate around US$2.7 billion in cash revenues. He said expenses are expected to around US$900 million over that eight years and of the surplus it is expected that India will get about 16 per cent, England eight per cent and the other countries get about seven per cent which is about US$127 million over an eight-year period but he insisted that it is not cast in stone as yet.

