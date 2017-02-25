ESPNcricinfo Awards 2016: Brathwaite, Matthews win

Carlos Brathwaite and Hayley Matthews’ career-defining innings in the men’s and women’s World T20 finals were voted the best T20 batting performances of 2016 at the ESPNcricinfo Awards, announcedyesterday. Ben Stokes won the Test batting award for his 198-ball 258 in Cape Town, the second-fastest Test double-century, while his team-mate Stuart Broad won the Test bowling award for a second year running.Quinton de Kock’s 178 – an innings that kick-started South Africa’s 5-0 whitewash against Australia at home – was named the ODI batting performance of the year.South Africa were the opposition that Sunil Narine destroyed on his comeback, with 6 for 27 in Guyana, which was voted the ODI bowling performance of the year.The ESPNcricinfo awards honour the best batting and bowling performances across the international formats of the game in the preceding calendar year. The jury for this year’s awards included Ian Chappell, Mahela Jayawardene, Courtney Walsh, Mark Butcher, Ramiz Raja, and ESPNcricinfo’s senior writers and editors.

Kaieteur News has a summary

