ESPNcricinfo talks to Jimmy Adams

You've taken on a tough role. Can you turn things around?

I'm pretty realistic about where we're at. That's the starting point: to be very clear about where we are. I don't know if I see my role as turning things around. There are a lot of processes that need tidying up in our cricket. It's not an overnight job and I may not live to see the promised land. But I can certainly take the first steps.

Where is West Indies cricket now?

Our standards aren't good enough across the board, and it's reflected in the cricket that we play. But we have the raw materials; we have good young players. What we need is a system that can take this raw talent and convert it into an international product that's world-class.

We saw when they won the World T20 that, when all the players are available, West Indies is still a top side. But the previous regime's stance on considering for selection only those who play in the regional domestic competitions means that has rarely been the case. Now we hear that policy is being reviewed. What is your position?

I'm not the only person who is going to be involved in the decision. But I'm certainly of the view that it needs reviewing. There's a process behind that, which means it probably won't happen overnight. The review is ongoing and has started, but if a change of direction is to happen, it won't be overnight, as there is a process that backs that up. But it is being reviewed. A lot of stakeholders in our cricket appreciate now that it does have to be looked at.

Is the standard of T20 cricket in the Caribbean satisfactory?

I've only watched CPL from a distance in the last five years. I think, based on the quality of cricketers that we have here, and the quality of cricketers that have come in for CPL cricket, I think we can get better. But I also think that a lot of our international players - the Chris Gayle generation - will have started under Stanford, but will have developed and become battle-hardened in leagues outside the Caribbean. And if I'm waving a magic wand, I'd like to have the standard in the Caribbean, where, if they do play overseas, that's fine - certainly from a financial point of view - but in terms of developing our own T20 to an international standard, then we want our cricket in the Caribbean to be a lot stronger.

