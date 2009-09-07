ONEINDIG CUP  West Indies vs England ODI Series

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board confirmed today that Indian technology company, ONEINDIG Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is the title sponsor of the three-match One-Day International series between West Indies and England.

The series will be known as the ONEINDIG CUP and will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua on Friday, March 3 and Sunday, March 5; and Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday, March 9.

First ball is at 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time/1:30pm GMT).

“The WICB is delighted to announce ONEINDIG Technologies as the title sponsor of this ODI series between West Indies and England,” said WICB chief executive officer Johnny Grave. “We are always excited at the opportunity to host the best teams in the World and we are happy to have ONEINDIG Technologies on board with us for this series.

“West Indies and England have fought some memorable battles in the game in the Caribbean and we expect this series to be no different.”

Jitendra Kumar Tiwari, director of ONEINDIG Technologies, said: “Cricket is a sport that millions of people across the World are extremely passionate about and truly represents the zeal of today’s youth. ONEINDIG is proud to be a part of the ONEINDIG Cup which is one of the most coveted series this season.

“Sport has always been one of the key pillars for leading brands and the fact that cricket is a culture that connects youth beyond boundaries makes it even special. This sponsorship reiterates our commitment towards building a brand that echoes the pulse of the youth.

“We are sure that the upcoming ONEINDIG Cup will bring more edge-of-the-seat entertainment to cricket fanatics from across the globe. We will continue to support our young talent and the game.”

6 comments