Miguel Cummins replaces Shannon Gabriel for 3rd ONEINDIG One-Dayer

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel today named Miguel Cummins as replacement for Shannon Gabriel in the West Indies 13-man squad for the 3rd ONEINDIG One-Day International against England.



The match will be played at Kensington Oval on Thursday. First ball is 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time/1:30pm GMT).



Gabriel suffered a left side strain during the 2nd ONEINDIG One-Day International in Antigua. He will return to Trinidad to continue his rehabilitation.

