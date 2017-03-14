West Indies cricket has to be No.1 priority, not personal agendas: Sammy

Darren Sammy, West Indies' dual World Twenty20 winning captain, hopes several key appointments can help quell the bitter divide engulfing West Indian cricket and maintains he is still available for selection in the shorter formats.

The 33-year-old has not played for West Indies since memorably captaining them to glory at the World T20 in India 12 months ago. Sammy was sensationally axed in the wake of his stunning post-match comments after the triumph where he spoke out against the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). It ended a stellar captaincy run, which yielded 27 wins from 47 matches - the highest winning percentage from any T20 captain to have led their country in more than 30 matches.

With the ugly spat between players and administrators festering, Sammy is on the outside along with a host of other high profile teammates, including Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. It stems from a divisive West Indies' selection policy where players must be available for Caribbean regional tournaments to be considered for national selection. Instead, the higher-profile players have been pursuing lucrative short-term deals on the T20 circuit in a rejection of the WICB's central contracts.

