Chanderpaul hails JCA for recognising invaluable contribution to cricket



Former West Indies batting star Shivnarine Chanderpaul expressed gratitude to the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) for recognising his invaluable contribution to the game globally during a polished career spanning over two decades.

The Guyanese player was awarded a plaque bearing his image by JCA’s president Wilford “Billy” Heaven following the Jaguars seven-wicket win over Jamaica Scorpions in the Digicel Regional Four-day competition at Sabina Park on Monday.

Known for his unorthodox stance, the left-handed batsman, who has played some 164 Test matches for the West Indies — 14 of which he led as captain — retired from international cricket last year as one of the region’s finest players at the age of 41.

Now 42, Chanderpaul has scored over 20,000 runs in international cricket during his decorated career, with his 11,867 runs rating him as the second-highest West Indian scorer and seventh highest in the Test format. He was a mere 86 runs shy of Brian Lara’s 11,953.

