Inzamam announces squad for West Indies tour

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Wednesday announced the 16-member One Day International (ODI) team and 15-member Test and T20 squads for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

Addressing a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the chief selector said that all factors were taken into consideration when selecting the team.

When asked whether the squad was selected based on their fitness level, Inzamam responded saying "32 players had passed the fitness test but we cannot select a 32-member team".

"Umar [Akmal] was the only player who failed the fitness test," he added. "Of course, fitness is important but performance is the main factor."

When asked about the exclusion of former ODI captain Azhar Ali from the squad, the chief selector said, “Azhar is a very good player. We wanted to give opportunity to the younger players to play the one-day matches.”

