PCL Round 8, day 1 and 2

Barbados vs Guyana

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC — Shai Hope’s second career first class double hundred battered Guyana Jaguars and left them fighting to remain afloat in their eighth round Regional four-day championship game against Barbados Pride here Friday.

The 23-year-old Hope piled up a career-best unbeaten 215 as Pride, starting the second day at Kensington Oval on 293 for two, declared on an imposing 480 for three in their first innings.

Part-time off-spinner Roston Chase then picked up two wickets as Jaguars stumbled to the close on 119 for four, still 361 runs adrift of their target.

Trinidad & Tobago vs Jamaica

The Jamaica Scorpions were aggressive and the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, tentative. However, both teams struggled for runs on the opening day of their regional four-day encounter at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, yesterday.Sent in to bat, the Scorpions were dismissed for 201. It could have been less were it not for a last wicket stand worth 51, between Derval Green and Marquino Mindley, which kept the hosts in the field until tea.The Red Force closed the day on 79 for three, still trailing by 122 runs, having lost three top-order batsmen before skipper Hope and Yannic Cariah came together to see the hosts to stumps without further damage.

Windward Islands vs Leeward Islands

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, CMC — Sunil Ambris kept his name in the selectors’ minds with a career-best first class hundred to rescue Windward Islands Volcanoes on the opening day of their eighth round game in the Regional four-day championship against Leeward Islands Hurricanes on Friday.

Playing at Warner Park, the talented right-hander slammed a brilliant unbeaten 155 under pressure — his third first class hundred — to lift Volcanoes to 371 for six at the close.

Veteran opener Devon Smith chipped in with 65, all-rounder Kyle Mayers got 33 not out while opener Tyrone Theophile got 30 and Jerlani Robinson, 29

