Barbados vs Guyana

Needing 230 to avoid an innings defeat, Guyana Jaguars, following-on, were 119-3 and fighting for survival at the end of the third day of their eighth round contest against Barbados Pride in the Digicel Regional Four-Day match at the Kensington Oval yesterday.

A well played 77 by 26-year-old Keeper Anthony Bramble and a carefully constructed 50 from Shiv Chanderpaul added 106 for sixth wicket to lift the Jaguars from 133-5 before the last five wicket tumbled for 11 runs in 8.4 overs as they fell for 250 in 89.2 overs in reply to the 480-3 declared made by the Pride. Raymon Reifer (31) who shared a 47-run fifth wicket stand with Chanderpaul, was the only other batsman to reach 25.

The 26-year-old Miguel Cummins registered his ninth five-wicket haul (5-41) and was supported by off-spinner Roston Chase (4-46) and by the close the Jaguars in their second innings were fighting back on 119-3 with Chanderpaul (30) and Vishaul Singh (14) at the crease with the Jaguars still 111 runs behind.

Trinidad&Tobago vs Jamaica

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC — Fabian Allen lashed an aggressive half-century in his first match of the season and second in first class cricket, to help Jamaica Scorpions keep their noses in front on day two of their eighth round game against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force here Saturday.

After eking out a small 27-run first innings lead, Scorpions found themselves stumbling badly on 66 for five in their second innings at Queen’s Park Oval before the 21-year-old arrived at the crease to pummel a top score of 60 of 68 balls, and help lift the visitors to 172 for seven at the close — an overall lead of 199 runs heading into Sunday’s third day.

Allen blasted five fours and four sixes as he posted his maiden first class half-century but more importantly, put on 65 for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Devon Thomas who made 38.

Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, Mar 25, CMC — Sunil Ambris’s monumental double hundred ensured Windward Islands Volcanoes took full honours for the second straight day of their eighth round game in the Regional four-day championship at Warner Park.

The 24-year-old right-hander, resuming from his overnight 155 not out, carved out a splendid career-best 231 as Volcanoes piled up a mammoth 540 in their first innings on day two here Saturday.

Former West Indies off-spinner Shane Shillingford then claimed three for 42 as Hurricanes stumbled and stuttered to the close on 135 for four — still 405 runs adrift with six wickets intact.

