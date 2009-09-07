Windies 13-man squad for third and fourth T20s vs Pakistan
Sat, Apr 1, '17
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) Selection Panel announced the 13-man squad for third and fourth matches against Pakistan in the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup.
The matches will be played at Queen’s Park Oval. First ball in all matches is 12:30pm (11:30am Jamaica Time).
FULL SQUAD
26. Carlos Brathwaite (Captain)
77. Samuel Badree
98. Jason Holder
17. Evin Lewis
93. Jason Mohammed
74. Sunil Narine
55. Kieron Pollard
52. Rovman Powell
7. Marlon Samuels
54. Lendl Simmons
75. Jerome Taylor
57. Chadwick Walton
60. Kesrick Williams