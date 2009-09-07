Windies 13-man squad for third and fourth T20s vs Pakistan

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) Selection Panel announced the 13-man squad for third and fourth matches against Pakistan in the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup.

The matches will be played at Queen’s Park Oval. First ball in all matches is 12:30pm (11:30am Jamaica Time).



FULL SQUAD

26. Carlos Brathwaite (Captain)

77. Samuel Badree

98. Jason Holder

17. Evin Lewis

93. Jason Mohammed

74. Sunil Narine

55. Kieron Pollard

52. Rovman Powell

7. Marlon Samuels

54. Lendl Simmons

75. Jerome Taylor

57. Chadwick Walton

60. Kesrick Williams

