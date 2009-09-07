Windies 13-man squad for 1st and 2nd ODIs
Mon, Apr 3, '17
PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – The West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) Selection Panel announced the 13-man squad for the first and second matches of the ODI Series against Pakistan in the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup.
The matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium. First ball in all matches is 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time).
FULL SQUAD (with shirt numbers)
98. Jason Holder (Captain)
70. Devendra Bishoo
78. Jonathan Carter
41. Miguel Cummins
85. Shannon Gabriel
4. Shai Hope
18. Alzarri Joseph
17. Evin Lewis
93. Jason Mohammed
5. Ashley Nurse
23. Kieran Powell
52. Rovman Powell
57. Chadwick Walton