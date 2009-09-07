Windies 13-man squad for 1st and 2nd ODIs

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – The West Indies Cricket Board’s (WICB) Selection Panel announced the 13-man squad for the first and second matches of the ODI Series against Pakistan in the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup.

The matches will be played at the Guyana National Stadium. First ball in all matches is 9:30am (8:30am Jamaica Time).



FULL SQUAD (with shirt numbers)

98. Jason Holder (Captain)

70. Devendra Bishoo

78. Jonathan Carter

41. Miguel Cummins

85. Shannon Gabriel

4. Shai Hope

18. Alzarri Joseph

17. Evin Lewis

93. Jason Mohammed

5. Ashley Nurse

23. Kieran Powell

52. Rovman Powell

57. Chadwick Walton

2 comments