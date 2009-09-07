Rajindra Dhanraj joins as Spin Bowling Consultant ahead of ODIs vs Pakistan

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) announced that Rajindra Dhanraj has joined the West Indies Men’s team coaching staff as Spin Bowling Consultant.

The former West Indies leg-break and googly bowler will work with the team in the build-up to the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup ODI series against Pakistan in Guyana. He will return ahead of the start of the Brighto Paints presents the Q Mobile Cup Test Series in Jamaica later this month.

Jimmy Adams, the WICB Director of Cricket said: “We welcome Rajindra to the West Indies team group. We’re delighted he has agreed to come and work with our players. He has a wealth of knowledge on the game and we know he will make a great contribution.”

Adams added: “He will be spending time with our slow bowlers prior to both the One-Day Series in Guyana and start of the Test series in Jamaica as we look to improve and enhance their skills.”

Dhanraj, 48, was one of the leading bowlers in regional cricket in the late 1980s and 1990s. He took 295 wickets in 78 first-class matches and also played four Tests and six ODIs for the West Indies between 1994 and 1996

