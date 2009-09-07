Shadab, Abbas, Asghar and Usman named in Test squad for WI series

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday selected leg-spin sensation Shadab Khan in its Test squad for the West Indies series.

Uncapped middle-order batsman Usman Salahuddin, fast bowler Mohammad Abbas and slow left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar have also found their places in the 16-man squad.

The first Test of the three-match series will begin on April 21.

Those who were part of Pakistan’s Test squad in Australia but have been dropped this time are: Sohail Khan, Rahat Ali, Imran Khan, Sami Aslam, M. Nawaz, M. Rizwan and Sharjeel Khan.

“The Test team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions in the West Indies and the recent performances of players during the domestic and international season,” chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Shadab rose to fame in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League and later justified his selection in the Pakistan T20 squad when he was named Player-of-the-Series for taking 10 wickets in four matches against the West Indies. He is being considered Pakistan’s main weapon in the Test series.

read more at Dawn

1 comments