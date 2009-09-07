PCL, Round 9 day1

Windward Islands vs Jamaica

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC — Left-arm seamer Kyle Mayers’s career-best haul sent Jamaica Scorpions to a record-equalling low, as Windward Islands Volcanoes took control of their ninth round game in the Regional four-day championship here Friday.

The 24-year-old Barbadian claimed six for 29 to destroy the Scorpions for 56 in their first innings, after the visitors chose to bat first on the opening day of the contest at Arnos Vale Stadium.

Delorn Johnson, also a left-arm pacer, supported with four for 26 as Scorpions equalled their all-time low in first class cricket achieved in the seventh round at Sabina Park last month.

Only Oraine Williams (15) and wicketkeeper Devon Thomas (10) made it into double figures.

Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago.

Bridgetown, Barbados, April 7 - (www.bcacricket.org) - Barbados Pride were 27 for five off 16.2 overs in reply to a first innings total of 196 all out in 68.1 overs by Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at the close of play on the opening day of the ninth round Day/Night match in the Digicel Regional first-class Championship at Kensington Oval today.

Left-hander Anthony Alleyne was caught at the wicket by Amir Jangoo off left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell for four (9-1; 2.1 overs).

