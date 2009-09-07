PCL Round 9, day 2

Windward Islands vs Jamaica

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, KINGSTOWN, St Vincent, CMC — Rookie Fabian Allen struck his second half-century in as many matches to hand Jamaica Scorpions a lifeline on the second day of their ninth round game against Windward Islands Volcanoes here Saturday.

Trailing by 167 runs on first innings, Scorpions found themselves in dire straits at 150 for six in their second innings, before the 21-year-old Allen arrived to stroke an unbeaten 72 and revive the innings.

At the close at the Arnos Vale Stadium, the visitors were fighting back on 249 for eight — a lead of only 82 runs heading into Sunday’s penultimate day.

Earlier, veteran left-hander Devon Smith carved out his second hundred in three matches and the 29th of an illustrious first class career, to lift Volcanoes to 223 for nine declared.

Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago

Bridgetown, Barbados, April 8 - (www.bcacricket.org) - Trinidad & Tobago Red Force were 133 for five off 38 overs in their second innings - an overall lead of 161 against Barbados Pride - at the close of play on the second day of the ninth round Day/Night match in the Digicel Regional first-class Championship at Kensington Oval today.

The not out batsmen were Amir Jangoo on 71 and Roshon Primus, nine.

Opener Jangoo has been at the crease for 178 minutes, faced 129 balls and struck seven fours and two sixes.

