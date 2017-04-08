Mind-boggling decisions by WICB

by KEITH HOLDER

There are some decisions made by the Operations department of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), which boggle the mind.

Having to adjust the fixtures for one match in the dying stages of the 2016-17 Digicel Regional first-class Championship in light of the three-match One-Day International series between West Indies and Pakistan in Guyana, which started Friday, could very well result in a psychological advantage for at least one team, Guyana Jaguars.

And the fact that players have been forced to miss the ninth and penultimate round, which also opened today because of their selection on the WICB President’s X1 team for a three-day match against Pakistan in Jamaica starting April 15, cannot go unnoticed.

Better planning was needed.

4 comments