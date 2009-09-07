Babar and Hasan square the series for Pakistan

A career-best unbeaten 125 by Babar Azam, followed by a clinical bowling performance, ensured Pakistan eased to a 74-run win to level the three-match series. Set 283 to win, West Indies wilted early despite beginning the chase with attacking intent. That purposefulness came at the cost of early wickets, with both openers back in the pavilion by the fifth over.

In a bizarre departure from the approach that had been so successful for the home side in the first game, West Indies continued to press on rather than ensure they had enough wickets in hand for the closing stages. Inevitably, they kept losing wickets playing shots that weren't so much attacking as they were rash, and before you knew it, they had slipped to 56 for 5, and the game was effectively over as a contest.

After that, it was left to Pakistan's spinners to asphyxiate what remained of the West Indies' batting line-up. Jason Holder and Ashley Nurse gave the crowd - a large, expectant turnout in the wake of the first game's heroics - some light entertainment with a breezy 58-run partnership, but even as the clouds gathered in the distance, lightning was never going to strike twice, as Hasan Ali finished with 5 for 38.

