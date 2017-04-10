PCL: Round 9 and Points table
Mon, Apr 10, '17
Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC — Trinidad and Tobago Red Force defeated Barbados Pride by 130 runs late on day three of their day/night ninth round game in the Regional four-day championship at Kensington Oval here Sunday night.
Scores:
RED FORCE 196 (Roshon Primus 60, Isaiah Rajah 38, Amir Jangoo 32; Kevin Stoute 4-51, Justin Greaves 3-29) and 211 (Amir Jangoo 71, Roshon Primus 51, Yannic Cariah 31; Justin Greaves 5-63, Jomel Warrican 3-19, Kevin Stoute 2-55)
PRIDE 168 (Kevin Stoute 81 not out, Kenroy Williams 46; Roshon Primus 4-21, Bryan Charles 3-32) and 108 (Justin Greaves 20; Roshon Primus 5-21, Marlon Richards 2-24)
|TEAMS
|MAT
|WON
|LOST
|TIED
|DRAW
|ABAN
|PTS
|Guyana
|8
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|109.8
|Barbados
|9
|3
|1
|0
|5
|0
|105.2
|Jamaica
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|98.6
|Windward Islands
|9
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|92.8
|Trinidad & Tobago
|9
|3
|5
|0
|1
|0
|81.8
|Leeward Islands
|8
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|66.4