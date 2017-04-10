PCL: Round 9 and Points table

Barbados vs Trinidad & Tobago

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC — Trinidad and Tobago Red Force defeated Barbados Pride by 130 runs late on day three of their day/night ninth round game in the Regional four-day championship at Kensington Oval here Sunday night.

Scores:

RED FORCE 196 (Roshon Primus 60, Isaiah Rajah 38, Amir Jangoo 32; Kevin Stoute 4-51, Justin Greaves 3-29) and 211 (Amir Jangoo 71, Roshon Primus 51, Yannic Cariah 31; Justin Greaves 5-63, Jomel Warrican 3-19, Kevin Stoute 2-55)

PRIDE 168 (Kevin Stoute 81 not out, Kenroy Williams 46; Roshon Primus 4-21, Bryan Charles 3-32) and 108 (Justin Greaves 20; Roshon Primus 5-21, Marlon Richards 2-24)

Points Table

Guyana 8 4 1 0 3 0 109.8 Barbados 9 3 1 0 5 0 105.2 Jamaica 9 4 4 0 1 0 98.6 Windward Islands 9 3 4 0 2 0 92.8 Trinidad & Tobago 9 3 5 0 1 0 81.8 Leeward Islands 8 2 4 0 2 0 66.4

