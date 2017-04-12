Fast bowler Jerome Taylor available for selection in Test Cricket

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Jerome Taylor has formally indicated to the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) that he has come out of retirement and is available for selection for Test Cricket. This decision means he is now available for selection in all three formats of the game.



Last July, the 32-year-old fast bowler had announced his retirement from the longest version of the game.



“I believe I still have a lot of cricket left in me and I know I can still offer a lot to West Indies cricket in the Test arena,” said Taylor. “If selected, I will look to put my best foot forward and give my all for the team. We have some young players in the group at the moment and I believe with my experience, I can add to the team going forward.”



Taylor has played 46 Tests, taking 130 wickets at 34.46 apiece, with best figures of 6-47 against Australia in June, 2015 on home soil at Sabina Park in Jamaica. He has also scored 856 runs, with a top score of 106 against New Zealand in December, 2008 at University Oval in Dunedin.



Chairman of the West Indies Cricket Board’s Selection Panel, Courtney Browne, welcomed Taylor’s decision to come out of retirement.



“It is good to see that Jerome has decided to come out of retirement and make himself available for Tests once again. When you look at the volume of cricket we have this year, we will need to look at all the resources we have available, and having someone of his ability and experience adds value to our player pool,” Browne said.



West Indies are preparing to face Pakistan in a three-match Brighto Paints presents Q Mobile Cup series, later this month (April 21 – 25), starting with the historic 50th Test at Sabina Park.

23 comments